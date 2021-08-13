Connelly Partners Gets on Board With MyExpressway

Connelly Partners has rolled out a new campaign for Expressway, Bus Eireann’s premium bus service, to highlight the company’s new mobile ticketing platform.
MyExpressway is the biggest investment Expressway has made to its services in over a decade and is aimed at transforming the travel experience for all customers who can now book, manage and plan their journeys online and in advance of travel. Passengers can reserve seats, get priority boarding and pay in multiple ways.
With the hilarious Darren Conway or ‘Tomo’ promoting MyExpressway’s new features, Connelly Partners created a series of 5 different videos all communicating the improvements Expressway have made in a fun, memorable and quirky way.
Credits
Client: Expressway
Marketing Manager: Eimer Callan
Head of Expressway: Seán Forde
Agency: Connelly Partners Dublin
Creative Director: Ronan Doyle
Senior Copywriter: Robbie Field
Copywriter: Donal Gaughran
Strategy Director: Mary McMahon
Account Director: Susan O’Leary
Social Media Manager: Karla Whelan
Agency Producer: Lauren Lukacsko
Production Company: Bold Studios
Director: Jack Cantrell
Producer: Megan Byrne
DOP: Alex Quinn
1st AC: David Willis
Sound Operator: Matt Thompson
Hair and Makeup: Sabina Keane
Photographer: Brendan Duffy
Photo Assistant: Brendan Mariani
Retoucher: Leandro Peres
Stylist/MUA: Emma Fleming