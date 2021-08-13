Connelly Partners Gets on Board With MyExpressway

Connelly Partners has rolled out a new campaign for Expressway, Bus Eireann’s premium bus service, to highlight the company’s new mobile ticketing platform.

MyExpressway is the biggest investment Expressway has made to its services in over a decade and is aimed at transforming the travel experience for all customers who can now book, manage and plan their journeys online and in advance of travel. Passengers can reserve seats, get priority boarding and pay in multiple ways.

With the hilarious Darren Conway or ‘Tomo’ promoting MyExpressway’s new features, Connelly Partners created a series of 5 different videos all communicating the improvements Expressway have made in a fun, memorable and quirky way.



