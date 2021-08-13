Boys+Girls Makes a Number of Key Hires

Boys+Girls has made a number of key hires in both its creative department and in relationship management.

Dean Ryan, senior art director and Michael Whelan, senior copywriter join the agency’s creative department as a team from Folk Wunderman Thompson. Ryan is an international award-winning art director who studied Visual Communications at Limerick School of Art & Design and went on to work with brands such as Vodafone An Post, National Lottery and eir. Whelan, meanwhile, studied film and video production at the University of Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile Conor Marron, junior art director, also joins the creative department from TBWA\ Dublin . With a Bachelor’s in Multimedia from DCU, he was shortlisted for the 2020 Rodger Hatchuel academy at Cannes Lions and more recently was awarded in The Drum’s Chip Shop Awards 2021 for his work on Transport for London with copywriter, and fellow TU Dublin alumni, Kerry Mahony.

Elsewhere, Alan McQuaid has joined the agency’s relationship management department as a senior account director from Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive. In his new role he will work with SKODA, Three UK & Chelsea Football Club, Littlewoods, and Colourtrend.