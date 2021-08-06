Sky Customers to Get Access to Paramount+

Sky Cinema customers in Ireland will soon have access to Paramount+, another new streaming service as part of their subscription. From 2022 onwards Sky customers will be able to watch Paramount+ as part of a new deal Sky has inked with ViacomCBS.

Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in Ireland, Italy, the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2022 as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement that also includes the extended carriage of ViacomCBS’ portfolio of pay-TV channels. Sky will also handle advertising sales in key markets.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount+ to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and GSA,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International. “This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky’s strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms.”

The news follows last week’s announcement that the Peacock streaming service will also be joining the Sky platform.

According to Stephen van Rooyen, executive VP & chief executive, UK & Europe, Sky: “This is another example of how we are innovating for our customers and further aggregating all the best apps and content together in one place on Sky Q, giving them more great TV to watch than ever before. Paramount+ is an excellent service with a huge range of fantastic films and TV series, and our new, broader agreement with ViacomCBS will benefit both businesses.”

Upon launch, Sky Cinema subscribers will get the bonus of Paramount+ included at no additional cost. All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.

Paramount+ features a catalogue of original series, hit shows and popular movies from iconic brands and production studios, including Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel, in addition to local content. Outside of the US, the streaming service offers nearly 3,000 episodes of kids’ content, 1,000 episodes of reality, more than 500 films, and 2,500 hours of Paramount+ Originals, CBS and Showtime series, dramas, and sitcoms.