Marketing Society Webinar to Focus on Sponsorship in the Post-Pandemic Era

With the Irish sponsorship market now back on track after a difficult 2020, the Marketing Society is hosting a webinar next Thursday, August 12th on the way forward for the sponsorship industry.

Called ‘Sponsorships: How to Evolve when returning to Real Life,” it forms part of the Marketing Society’s Summer Series of virtual events and speakers include Irene Gowing, communications manager, Bord Gais, Sarah Lynch, client director, Core Sponsorship and Mark Noble, marketing manager, Heineken Ireland.

The session will explore how Irish brands have evolved their sponsorship strategies in recent times and speakers will share key insights on how they are approaching in-person events while trying to deliver business growth into 2022 and beyond.

For further information or to register for the event click HERE