Havas Rolls Out Water Conservation Campaign for Triton

In an effort to encourage consumers to conserve water and save energy, Havas Dublin has created a campaign for Triton to encourage shorter showers. The average person spends around nine minutes in the shower, washing 100 litres of water down the drain. By cutting shower time down to five minutes, water and energy is saved.

The campaign consists of a 30” TV ad, as well as a real-time five minute video, where an unsuspecting showerer (played by comedian and actor Shane Daniel Byrne) becomes the first participant in the Triton 5 Minute Challenge, which is timed by actor Amy Hughes.

“Environmental issues are everyone’s concern, but too often tonality can be overly worthy, said Adrian Fitz-Simon, Creative Director at Havas Dublin. “This is a very simple message and we wanted to communicate it with a light-hearted, fun tone that gets people on board. Watching someone shower for 5 minutes is actually quite boring, but that’s the whole point. We wanted viewers to think, ‘Wow, five minutes is a long time, maybe I should cut my shower time down a bit.”

CREDITS

Client: Triton Showers

Marketing Director: Tina Simpson

Digital Marketing Manager: Matt Barker

Agency: Havas Dublin

Creative Director: Adrian Fitz-Simon

Executive Creative Director: Peter O’Dwyer

Directors: Grizzly – Trev Whelan and Rua Meegan

Strategic Planners: Ashly Stewart

Client Service: Maeve Shannon

Media Agency: Havas Media