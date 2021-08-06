Ed Leamy Joins BBDO Dublin as Head of Innovation

BBDO Dublin has appointed Ed Leamy as its new head of innovation. Leamy joins from Folk Wunderman Thompson where he was a creative technologist for the last four years.

Leamy replaces Enda Conway who has moved to BBDO New York in a senior strategic role.

“We are delighted to welcome Ed to the BBDO team. He has a stellar track record: his experience at getting innovative creative ideas over the line is unrivaled and we have lots of plans for him,” says Neal Davies, CEO BBDO Dublin. “Obviously, we’re sorry to say farewell to Enda, but glad that he is moving up within BBDO Worldwide and will always be part of our family. It’s testament to the strength and ambition of our network that we can always find a place for talent,” he adds.

“I’m delighted to be joining BBDO Dublin at an exciting time in the company’s growth and looking forward to helping a talented team realise their ambitions for an impressive roster of clients. And indeed to discussing Tipp hurling for anyone interested,” says Leamy.

Clients of BBDO Dublin include Tourism Northern Ireland, Lidl, Diageo, the GAA, RSA, EBS, VW, Eirgrid, and IDA Ireland.