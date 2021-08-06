Boys+Girls Win Littlewoods Ireland Account

Following a competitive pitch, Boys+Girls, the branded entertainment agency, has won the creative account for the online retailer Littlewoods Ireland.

The pitch process was managed by Agency Assessments and involved a brief which focused on how to further develop the Littlewoods Ireland Brand within the Irish market.

“We have ambitious plans to continue to grow the Littlewoods Ireland business in Ireland. Boys+Girls demonstrated their impressive strategic thinking during this process and a real understanding of the brands core values and our customer. The creativity and passion they demonstrated, really gave them the edge and we’re thrilled to work with the team to further accelerate our brand growth,” says Catherine O’Toole, head of marketing, Littlewoods Ireland.

Littlewoods Ireland is the largest multi-category online retailer in the Irish market and for the 12 months to the end of June 2020 it reported sales of €106.8m, up from €86.9m the previous year. Pre-tax profits, meanwhile, amounted to €8.6m for the year.

“We’re really excited to get to work with the Littlewoods Ireland team – Littlewoods Ireland is a great company and they’ve built an impressive Brand in Ireland. We’re looking forward to helping them move into the next phase of their ambitious growth plans,” says Mark O’Connor, business director, Boys+Girls.