Wolfgang Digital Wins at Content Marketing Awards 2021

Wolfgang Digital has picked up an award at the annual global Content Marketing Awards which are organised by the Content Marketing Institute.

Wolfgang picked up the award in the Highest Subscriber Growth category for its work with Irish client BodySlims.

“I’m thrilled for the team and for BodySlims that their fantastic collaboration this year has been rewarded,” says Michaela Simpson, head of content at Wolfgang Digital.

“With this integrated email, content and social campaign we helped BodySlims grow their subscriber base by more than 3000%, meaning they now have an owned and captive audience who have explicitly expressed their wish to hear more about their programmes. Particularly in the current climate of changes to third-party cookies and the changing digital landscape, results like this are what sets clients up for long-term business growth, and that’s our true mission,” she adds.

The Content Marketing Awards are the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation. This year’s panel of judges reviewed nearly 1000 entries across 80+ categories to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence.

“Once again I’m blown away by the quality of content marketing work we’ve seen in this year’s Content Marketing Award entries,” says Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “This year’s contenders showcase some of the most innovative, creative, and successful work I’ve seen. It’s beyond exciting to see how the content marketing industry has grown over the last 10-plus years.”

Elsewhere, another Irish agency 256 Media won Best Use of Technology as Part of Content Marketing Program.

