The Irish Times Becomes Official Media Partner of Leinster Rugby

The Irish Times has teamed up with Leinster Rugby four a four year partnership that will see the publisher become the official media partner of Leinster.

Through this partnership, The Irish Times and Leinster Rugby will collaborate to build audiences and add value for readers and fans. The two organisations share the same commitment to innovation and delivering dynamic experiences for their audiences. The collaboration will see the two brands work together to develop events, campaigns and initiatives which will celebrate this partnership and the synergies between them.

According to Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson: “We are delighted to welcome The Irish Times as our Official Media Partner. The quality of The Irish Times rugby coverage is superb and this new partnership will allow us to reach and engage with more Leinster Rugby fans everywhere. We’re excited to work with The Irish Times to extend their impressive rugby coverage, and not just of the professional team, but importantly of the clubs and schools game and the extensive community rugby programmes we run across the province.”

“We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Leinster Rugby. Rugby is a passion for many of our audience and this relationship with Leinster will see us bring unique opportunities for events, occasions and content to our readers, subscribers and all who support Leinster rugby. We’re very much looking forward to the season getting underway and celebrating Leinster’s success with them as proud media partner,” adds Liam Kavanagh, managing director, Leinster Rugby.