Sky’s Irish Customers to Get Free Access to NBC’s Peacock

Sky customers in Ireland have received some welcome news from Comcast this week after it announced that they will receive access to Peacock , NBCUniversal’s streaming service, at no additional cost.

Sky is making the streaming service available on all platforms including NOW, Sky Q and Sky Ticker. Customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy Austria and Switzerland will be able to avail of the additional free service. Some 54m subscribers in the USA have already signed up for Peacock.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky, said, “Peacock will be a great addition for Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no additional cost. This exceptional value add is another example of the great ways we are innovating to bring more benefits to our customers from the synergies across Sky, NBCUniversal, and Comcast Cable.”

Separately, Sky One is to rebrand as Sky Showcase and it will feature shows from across Sky’s portfolio of various other channels as well as selected highlights from Sky Cinema and Sky Sports. In addition, a new linear and on demand service called Sky Max will also be rolled out with original dramas like A Discovery of Witches and panel shows like A League of Their Own. Meanwhile Sky Comedy is to be updated with shows like Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded switching from Sky One, alongside American comedies The Office USA and Miracle Workers.