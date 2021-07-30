DMG’s OneFabDay Publishes New Wedding Venue Guide

With the wedding market set to take off again as restrictions continue to be lifted and the number of attendees increases, the DMG-owned wedding website One Fab Day has published a new guide to the 100 best wedding venues in Ireland.

This is One Fab Day’s seventh year publishing the guide, which is designed to help couples to choose a venue. However, this is the first time it will appear on newsstands and it will cost €4.99. This year’s edition is also sponsored by Avant Money.

According to Celina Murphy, editor, One Fab Day, DMG Media: “It’s been such a tough 18 months for wedding venues so it gives us great pleasure to shine a little bit of light on some of the top venues in the country and the dedicated teams that help make them so special.”

“The guide is literally the first thing I give to a friend when they get engaged. It has lots of handy information on wedding venues that would take you weeks to compile yourself, presented in an easy-to-use format that helps you quickly compare and contrast the venue on your shortlist. Plus, there are lots of helpful articles on how to choose and make the most of your venue,” she adds.