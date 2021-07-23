Sky Media Reintroduces Business Support Scheme for New Advertisers

Sky Media has brought back it popular Business Support Scheme which it introduced last year to help businesses access free TV advertising on its AdSmart platform during lockdown.

The Sky Media Business Support Scheme is open to any business that has been operating for at least one-year in Ireland – from florists and car garages, to hairdressers and accountancy firms. Businesses can nominate themselves and will be selected by an internal panel at Sky, with winning entrants receiving €20,000 of TV advertising across Sky’s AdSmartable channels. Once selected, the short-listed businesses will be connected with a creative agency to design and create their TV campaigns.

“Supporting Ireland’s business community as we navigate out of Covid-19 restrictions, is essential to the economy and its growth. Many businesses have been heavily impacted over the past 18-months and this is a great opportunity for us to support them as they return to trading. By supporting businesses who have never used TV advertising before, we are offering businesses the opportunity to connect with their desired audience in a new way. Using a targeted TV campaign will help businesses awareness, across a combination of Sky’s premium content and innovative platforms,” says Malcolm Murray, director of sales, Sky Media.

The TV advertising campaigns will be delivered through AdSmart from Sky, the market-leading addressable TV platform, that easily enables brands to advertise on TV by focusing on the audiences that matter to those businesses. Te revolutionary technology means a brand can target households by Eircode, within a designated distance of their store, or by household make-up or lifestyle attributes. In only targeting audiences that matter to the business, brands can be assured that their advertising will be relevant, accessible and drive business results.

One of the brands that benefitted from the scheme last year was the well-known department store, McElhinneys in Donegal. According to Martin McElhinney: “During lockdown, for first time in over fifty years we had to close our doors to the public, but luckily the investment we had made in our E-commerce platform over the last number of years allowed us to keep the light on. The TV campaign gave us the opportunity to reach new customers through a medium that we have never used before. Targeting homes in Dublin and the Northwest of Ireland, we saw an increase in organic visits to our website which resulted in increased orders. It was a very successful campaign.”

Entries for the Sky Media Support Scheme are now open and are being accepted until August 3rd. For more information click HERE