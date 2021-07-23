IAPI Partners with IoD for Third Leadership Event

Following the success of the last two tie-ups with the Institute of Directors, IAPI has once again teamed up with the business organisation to co-host a thought leadership seminar aimed at CEOs, CFOs, CMOs and agency leaders.

Called “Branding: Vital for Ireland’s Economic Recovery”, it will take place on August 26th at 2pm and it will feature Fiona Dawson CBE, former global president of Mars Inc as well as a non-executive director of Marks & Spencer and The Lego Group. Dawson will also be joined by Gordon Lawlor, managing director of Circle K Ireland, JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Shenda Loughnane, group managing director of dentsu.

According to Thora Mackey, chief operating officer of the Institute of Directors in Ireland: “The subject matter is one that is of huge importance to our members and provides a viewpoint from the commercial creativity industry that they are not often exposed to. As we emerge from the pandemic, recovery and growth strategies have become, and will undoubtedly remain, the key topic in every boardroom. We look forward to welcoming you on 26th August.”

Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI will MC the live broadcast which is supported by The Irish Times and produced by Catapult.

“IAPI and its members of the commercial creativity and communications sector remain as relevant today as ever because of the value that long-term brand building delivers for the bottom line of organisations. Our members’ and our client partners understanding of brand goes way beyond customer communications as it permeates every aspect of an organisation including staff culture, customer services, operations and so forth, up to and including the executive team”, says Stoney.

This is an invitation-only event and to receive an invitation please contact katherine@iapi.com