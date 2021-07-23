Facebook Becomes Latest Company to Achieve IAB Ireland Gold Standard Certification

Facebook Ireland has received its IAB Ireland Gold Standard certification.

The Gold Standard, which was developed by IAB UK, was adopted by IAB Ireland in February 2021 and has four main aims: to uphold brand safety, to tackle ad fraud, to improve the digital advertising experience and to help compliance with the GDPR and ePrivacy law.

In order to be Gold Standard certified, companies have to meet the compliance criteria relevant for their company type which include TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) Brand Safety certification, as well as providing detailed proofs of compliance across the other 3 IAB standards. IAB Ireland member companies have 6 months from registration to become Gold Standard certified.

Facebook Ireland joins DMG Media Ireland and Core who were the first publisher and first agency respectively in Ireland to become certified.

According to David Harris, director of global business at Facebook: “People’s media consumption is changing at an ever faster rate with significant opportunities to create value for both people and businesses. Companies are relying on us to work together as an industry to give advertisers the information and tools they need to understand the true business value of digital advertising, and to ensure this advertising appears in brand safe environments. IAB Ireland’s Gold Standard represents a substantial move from the industry to provide a unified rigour to the diverse landscape of digital advertising. We support the initiative and continue to work with IAB Ireland and its wider steering groups to help create greater effectiveness and the greatest possible value for businesses both large and small.”

Dentsu Ireland, Google, Group M Ireland, Havas Media Ireland, IPG Mediabrands Ireland, News Ireland, Mediahuis Ireland, OMG Ireland, Packed House, Quantcast, Reach plc, The Irish Times Group and Verizon are also Gold Standard registered and working towards certification.

“Facebook has been a supporter of the Gold Standard in the UK since 2018 and is 2.0 certified there,” says Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.

With IAB Ireland adopting the Gold Standard in Ireland in 2021, our digital advertising industry is united in the shared commitment to fight ad fraud, maximise brand safety, improve users’ experience and protect users’ privacy. We are delighted to announce today Facebook’s Gold Standard certification in Ireland. The support of our members from platforms, to publishers to agencies, adtech and advertisers has been very encouraging,” she adds.