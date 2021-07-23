Core Launches New Aviva Campaign & Brand Positioning

Core, in collaboration with Zenith, has rolled out a new campaign and brand positioning for the insurance company Aviva.

“It takes Aviva” is the new positioning and was arrived at after research conducted by Core revealed that consumers crave emotional confidence in their insurance provider and that many don’t believe their car insurer or breakdown assistance policy will come through for them when they need it most.

The new campaign will run across all TV, radio as well as online.

According to Sharon Treanor, head of consumer marketing and trading at Aviva: “We are delighted to unveil our new car insurance campaign launching our new brand positioning ‘It takes Aviva’ in Ireland for the first time. ‘It takes Aviva’ is a promise to be the difference for our customers when they need it most and to show them how we can help them navigate the twists and turns of life. We want our customers to know that we will be there for them when things go wrong. A breakdown is a real moment of truth and an opportunity for Aviva to support and help our customers. Breakdown Rescue cover is a standard benefit on all our car insurance policies.”

“Research showed many people don’t believe their car insurer or breakdown assistance policy will come through for them at a point of crisis. This campaign gives customers confidence that Aviva’s people will always do their utmost to get you back on the road quickly with minimum hassle. The ad really personifies the Aviva promise in a warm and humorous way,” adds Susan Kelly, strategy director, Core.

