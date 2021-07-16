Thinkhouse Joins Lucozade Energy’s Agency List in the UK

Following a competitive pitch process Thinkhouse has been chosen by Suntory Beverage & Food in the UK to work on the Lucozade Energy account for the next two years.

Thinkhouse has been working with the Japanese-owned Suntory Beverage & Food in Ireland for the past few years and the latest piece of business from the company will see the Dublin and London-based agency deliver a range of experiential and PR campaigns for Lucozade in the UK alongside the brand’s other agency partners in the UK.

“Our international client base has grown in recent years and this is another iconic brand that is partnering with us to drive growth across multiple markets – an opportunity we relish. Lucozade Energy is an ambitious, fun brand, the kind that lets us get playful. We look forward to driving further success for Lucozade Energy in the UK through carbon-conscious, digital-first creative communications and activations,” says Jane McDaid, founder of Thinkhouse.

Zoe Trimble, Head of Marketing, Lucozade Energy GB, adds: “Thinkhouse was selected for its deep understanding of creative-technology, digital media and youth audiences. We look forward to partnering with the team to deliver culturally relevant, digital-centric campaigns, they will be a great addition working alongside our fantastic existing agency partners”.

Soft drink brands owned by Suntory Beverage & Food include Lucozade, Ribena and Orangina.