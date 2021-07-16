Kopparberg Reintroduces Itself to the Irish Market with New Campaign

White Bear, the Irish-owned London and Dublin-based agency has rolled out a new campaign for the Swedish cider brand Kopparberg.

The new campaign has rolled out across OOH, digital, social as well as the on and off-trade.

With the all-important Summer months for the cider industry well under way, the humorous campaign aims to reintroduce Kopparberg to an Irish audience and draws inspiration from some commonalities between the Swedes and the Irish.

“Kopparberg, known for its delicious refreshing flavours, is the perfect drink to enjoy while chilling with pals over the summer. Our fun new campaign draws on our Scandi roots but adds a twist of infamous Irish humour! We’re hoping lots of people come up with their own clever Irish / Scandi phrases while enjoying a Kopparberg or two over the next few months,” says Eve Clowry, Kopparberg brand manager at Richmond Marketing.

“We were thrilled that Kopparberg saw our vision and chose to approach this campaign with our challenger mindset and an eye to disrupt a heavy-weight market,” adds Kelly Mackenzie, creative director & founder of White Bear Studio.

CREDITS:

Client: Kopparberg

Brand Manager: Eve Clowry

Agency: White Bear

Campaign title: Swedish Taste that Translates

Creative Director: Kelly Mackenzie

Account Director: Kiara de Vries, Tsitsi Dhlamini

Art Direction: Mali Read, Ilaria Celata

Senior Copywriter: Kelly Mackenzie, Rod Elms

Junior Copywriter: Emily Frith

Photography: Eoin Holland