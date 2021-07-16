Folk Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote Irish Life Health’s MyClinic Offering

Folk Wunderman Thompson has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for Irish Life Health to highlight its MyClinic service which provides members with unlimited digital doctor and professional counselling services as well as a range of other services such as dietician and physiotherapists.

The creative for the campaign demonstrates how often the last thing you need is the interruption of attending an in-person appointment. It demonstrates Irish Life Health’s understanding of its customer base and their busy lives and that taking time away from work, home or travel to make that appointment can be avoided thanks to a really great alternative in MyClinic. It depicts real life scenarios where customers can make use of the digital appointments presenting limitless opportunities and convenient solutions.

According to Karl Waters, creative partner, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “ The Embracing Change platform is all about adapting to new ways. MyClinic is a great new way to receive medical services. Of course, we had to deliver this message in a way that people would remember. So, in this campaign you’ll see some of the more unusual places you might log on to MyClinic.”

Liz Rowan, head of marketing, Irish Life Health added: ‘At Irish Life Health we are committed to innovating for our customers to ensure they get the best and quickest access to healthcare solutions to help them stay healthy and well. We would like our customers to know that we are supporting them with access to the care they need in a way that will work for them. and we really believe this campaign brings this to life. It demonstrates that we really understand the challenges each of us face managing multiple priorities every day and how often our own physical and mental health takes a back seat as a result. Making it easier for our customers to access multiple healthcare services through MyClinic means we are helping our customers manage their own health better which is something we are very proud of”.

