Folk Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote Irish Life Health’s MyClinic Offering

Folk Wunderman Thompson has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for Irish Life Health to highlight its MyClinic service which provides members with unlimited digital doctor and professional counselling services as well as a range of other services such as dietician and physiotherapists.
The creative for the campaign demonstrates how often the last thing you need is the interruption of attending an in-person appointment. It demonstrates Irish Life Health’s understanding of its customer base and their busy lives and that taking time away from work, home or travel to make that appointment can be avoided thanks to a really great alternative in MyClinic. It depicts real life scenarios where customers can make use of the digital appointments presenting limitless opportunities and convenient solutions.
According to Karl Waters, creative partner, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “ The Embracing Change platform is all about adapting to new ways. MyClinic is a great new way to receive medical services. Of course, we had to deliver this message in a way that people would remember. So, in this campaign you’ll see some of the more unusual places you might log on to MyClinic.”
Liz Rowan, head of marketing, Irish Life Health added: ‘At Irish Life Health we are committed to innovating for our customers to ensure they get the best and quickest access to healthcare solutions to help them stay healthy and well. We would like our customers to know that we are supporting them with access to the care they need in a way that will work for them. and we really believe this campaign brings this to life. It demonstrates that we really understand the challenges each of us face managing multiple priorities every day and how often our own physical and mental health takes a back seat as a result. Making it easier for our customers to access multiple healthcare services through MyClinic means we are helping our customers manage their own health better which is something we are very proud of”.
Credits:
Client: Irish Life Health
Chief Customer Officer: Brendan McEvoy:
Head of Marketing: Liz Rowen
Head of Marketing Communications: Karl Symes
Senior Marketing Manager: Thomas Brady
Senior Marketing Manager: Andrea Walsh
Senior Marketing Manager: Siobhan Kelly
Marketing Project Manager: Maria Kerr
Marketing Communications Manager: Richard Daly
Customer Propositions Manager: Michael Craig
Brand Communication Specialist; Claire O’Brien
Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson
Creative Partner: Karl Waters
Art Director: Conor Swanton
Copywriter: Rory Connolly
Strategic Planner: Rachel Haslam
Managing Director: Laura Daley
Account Director: Trevi Donegan
Senior Account Manager: Sarah Conlan
Account Executive: Clare O’Reilly
Broadcast Director: Mick Cullen
Production Assistant: Anniina Kankaansivu
Production: Blink Productions
Director : Max Sherman
Photgrapher: Lubo Sergeev
Post Production: Outerlimits Editor: Saam Hodivala
Audio Post Production: ScreenScene
Media Agency: MediaWorks