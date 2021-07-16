Core Becomes First Agency to get IAB Gold Standard Certification

Core has become the first IAB Ireland agency member company to achieve IAB Gold Standard certification for its media agencies which include Mediaworks, Starcom, Spark Foundry and Zenith.

The Gold Standard, which was developed by IAB UK, was adopted by IAB Ireland in February 2021. This set of digital advertising standards is recognised globally as a powerful initiative, which has evolved to keep pace with a fast- changing industry and continues to adapt to help drive a healthy, sustainable digital advertising ecosystem.

The Gold Standard has four main aims: to uphold brand safety, to tackle ad fraud, to improve the digital advertising experience and to help compliance with the GDPR and ePrivacy law.

In order to be Gold Standard certified, companies have to meet the compliance criteria relevant for their company type which include TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) Brand Safety certification, as well as providing detailed proofs of compliance across the other 3 IAB standards. IAB Ireland member companies have 6 months from registration to become Gold Standard certified.

According to Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland: “We are delighted to announce that Core is now Gold Standard certified in Ireland. The adoption of the Gold Standard in Ireland and the support from IAB Ireland members since launch, shows the commitment of our industry to work to fight ad fraud, maximise brand safety, improve users’ experience and protect users’ privacy. We look forward to announcing more Gold Standard certifications over the summer and we encourage all of our members to join our mission to help build a sustainable future for digital advertising.”

Stephanie Barry, programmatic & ad tech director at Core adds: “User experience, brand safety, fraud and compliance all play an important role to help drive a healthy sustainable digital ad ecosystem and have been top of our agenda for a number of years. We look forward to working alongside brands, publishers and tech companies to an aligned high set of standards.

Other agency groups, platforms and publishers including Dentsu Ireland, Facebook, Google, Group M Ireland, Havas Media Ireland, IPG Mediabrands Ireland, News Ireland, Mediahuis Ireland, OMG Ireland, Packed House, Quantcast, Reach plc, The Irish Times Group and Verizon are also Gold Standard registered and working towards certification.