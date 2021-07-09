Virgin Media Partners with Ireland’s Fastest Rapper in New Campaign

Virgin Media has teamed up with the Irish rapper JyellowL to promote the brand’s 1GB broadband offering in a campaign that was created by Publicis Dublin.

The launch campaign includes a special vinyl edition for the music press, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage capturing the recording process and TV appearances by JyellowL. In addition, Virgin Media has planned a unique show where fans can finally watch him perform live in person, later this summer.

The campaign is currently live across radio with OOH, DOOH, social and display being launched next week. The track dropped on Spotify and all major streaming platforms on July 9th.

According to Ger Roe, board creative director Publicis Dublin: “Virgin Media is an entertainment brand and they stand out from the competition – so what better way to prove their speed than by producing some great entertainment that stands out! In a year where live entertainment and artists hit a slow patch, we took the opportunity to collaborate with the lighting fast MC JyellowL and show how extraordinary things can happen when you up your speed game.”

Fiona Mahon, Senior Marketing Communications Manager at Virgin Media adds: ‘It’s been fantastic to work with the team at Publicis building on our position as Ireland’s fastest broadband network and showcasing the speed of our 1GIG Broadband package. We were delighted to collaborate with rapper JyellowL on his track ‘Pick up the pace’ as a key part of the campaign which also includes OOH, DOOH, social, display and physical vinyl singles. The fact we have been able to include our speed brand message within all this in such an entertaining and innovative way is a bonus, and we will be giving fans the opportunity to hear the track live in person later on this summer.’

