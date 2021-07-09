TG4 Cements Streaming Partnership with Sky Ireland

Sky Ireland and TG4 have announced an expansion of their partnership that will see a range of entertainment, drama and factual programming being made available to Irish customers through Sky Q and the Sky Go app. Sky customers in Ireland will be able to stream TG4 live through the Sky Go app and watch TG4 content whenever and wherever they want.

The partnership will also mean sports fans will be able to watch live streams and highlights of key sporting events, including Peil na mBan, GAA Beo, FleadhFest ’21 and Tour de France. Sky viewers can also enjoy TG4 staples such as Hector, Laochra Gael and Ros na Rún on the go through their Sky Go app, or catch up on great content through Sky Q. TG4’s own children’s brand Cúla4, with shows such as Is Eolaí Mé, C.L.U.B and Is Mise, will also be ready to watch when and wherever families want.

Mark Carpenter, Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at Sky Ireland, said: “TG4 and its content offering is an important part of Irish culture, so we’re very pleased to announce this partnership expansion for our Irish customers. Our partnership with TG4 is a prime example of how collaboration between broadcasters and platforms enables our customers to continue to access all of the best content in a way that’s flexible to them.”

TG4’s Director General Alan Esslemont welcomed today’s announcement saying: “I am pleased that Sky customers can now access TG4’s programming at their convenience and on their device of choice. TG4’s ‘Gach Áit’ strategy is focused on prominence and findability of Irish language content across all TV platforms and we welcome Sky’s commitment to ensuring visibility and prominence for Irish language content on Sky Q and Sky Go customer offerings. We hope the inclusion of TG4 content on Sky will also introduce new audiences to TG4’s programming.”

Sky Go is free to all Sky Q and Sky TV customers, and is available to download on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, and Amazon Fire Tablet devices, as well as on PC and MAC.