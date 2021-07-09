Persse Joins the Board of European Sponsorship Association

Daragh Persse, founder and managing director of The Brand Fans has been elected to the board of the European Sponsorship Association.

Previous Irish directors of the board include John Trainor of Onside and Jamie Macken, Core Sponsorship.

Persse was one of three new directors elected to the board this week. Rebecca Martin of O2 Telefonica and Khadeen O’Donnell of English National Ballet were the others elected to the 15- strong Board.

with an increasing focus on inclusivity, and this morning’s AGM gave us the chance to reflect on this success,” said Chair Andy Westlake.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rebecca Martin, Khadeen O’Donnell and Drragh Persse to the Board of Directors,” says Andy Westlake, chair of the ESA.

“We are all looking forward to working with them. As we continue to bring new members into our international community we will remain focused on giving members the best possible value and a rewarding experience in all aspects of their engagement with ESA.”