Glenisk Returns to TV after 11 Year Absence with New Campaign

Glenisk, the premium yoghurt brand has returned to TV screens with its first campaign since 2011. Created by BBDO Dublin and called “Organic. Double Goodlier” the campaign focuses on the consumer and environmental benefits of choosing organic and shows how much people may benefit from having a little Glenisk organic yogurt in their lives.

“It’s over a decade since our last TV ad but we have a lot to talk about, including new carbon-neutral packaging and other climate initiatives like #OneMillionTrees,” says Emma Walls, commercial director, Glenisk. “It felt like a good time to talk about what makes organic special and different, and why Glenisk is good for our health and for our planet. Double goodlier sums it up nicely,” she adds.

The campaign will run across RTE, Virgin Media, TG4, Sky and Channel 4, as well as on their on-demand channels and through programmatic placements over the next few months.