Frank & Bear Rolls Out New Sponsorship Platform for Irish Rugby

Frank & Bear, the agency set up by David Connor and Nuala Haughey, has rolled out a new rugby sponsorship platform for Opel Ireland called #DriveOn. The new platform kicks off Opel’s three-year sponsorship of Irish rugby.

Opel’s partnership with Irish rugby spans both the men’s and women’s international teams and will involve numerous in-match and digital branding opportunities and player appearances. The new platform kicked off last week at the Ireland versus Japan Vodafone Summer Series home match.

According to Emma Toner, marketing director, Opel Ireland: “We are delighted to be the vehicle of choice at the IRFU. Our announcement has come at the crux of one of the most important years in our brand’s 160-year history. Indeed, 2021 marks a new era for Opel, when we bring to market a whole host of new models, deliver a completely new Opel design direction, and continue the rapid roll out of our electric car and van range. Our partnership with the IRFU is the perfect platform upon which we can build the Opel brand in Ireland”.

David Peter O’Keeffe, creative lead, Frank & Bear adds: “Our new campaign #DriveOn for Opel’s sponsorship of the IRFU encapsulates the future of the motor industry as it moves forward in a new direction, as well as our resilience and determination as a nation to keep going over the past few months. Being involved at the start of this sponsorship for one of our long-term clients is really exciting for us as we finally celebrate our return to spectator sport events that always bring us together. At Frank & Bear, digital and creativity go hand in hand. With the new #DriveOn platform and a host of new electric and hybrid Opel models rolling out within the next year, we’re primed to help Opel Ireland build the new phase of the brand further over the coming years.”