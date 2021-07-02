Tourism Ireland Uses Assassin’s Creed to Promote Ireland to Gamers

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with Ubisoft, the creator of the popular video game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to promote the island of Ireland to a new audience of gamers around the world.

Playing as Eivor, a fierce leader of a Viking clan in the recently launched Wrath of the Druids, gamers must make their way through Ireland’s haunted forests and stunning backdrops, while gaining influence among Gaelic Kings. The game gives players a chance to immerse themselves in beautiful landscapes, including many real-life locations like the Giant’s Causeway, the Hill of Tara, Benbulben and Dublin.

The Tourism Ireland campaign will include a collaboration with popular influencers in key tourism markets, including Great Britain, Germany, France, Spain and the Nordic countries.

This is the first time that Tourism Ireland has worked with popular gaming content creators, all of whom have a strong following on the gaming platform Twitch. The content creators will showcase the otherworldly landscapes, rich culture and folklore of Ireland – which feature in Wrath of the Druids – to their hundreds of thousands of followers. The aim is to highlight those landscapes to gaming communities – and encourage them to come and discover them for themselves.

The campaign also includes a new video featuring gameplay footage from Wrath of the Druids combined with footage of the real-life locations which feature in the video game. Tourism Ireland will share the video with its millions of fans and followers on social media – bringing the various featured locations to life and highlighting the island of Ireland’s connections with the game. To view the video, click here.

According to Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director: “Ubisoft has done an incredible job in bringing aspects of Celtic Ireland to life in amazing detail. Tourism Ireland’s campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring the island of Ireland to the attention of a new audience of gamers. We want to spike players’ curiosity about the featured locations and inspire them to come and explore them in the real world.”