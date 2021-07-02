SuperValu Promotes Inclusivity in New GAA Campaign

TBWA\Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for SuperValu as part of the retailer’s sponsorship of the GAA and to highlight the importance of inclusivity.

Called “Bring it On,” the campaign kicks off with a powerful 60” spot featuring a collection of real players, officials and supporters of different ages, race, gender, physical and mental ability. Each of whom has something different to bring to the game – by virtue of their individual story. By facing their own prejudices and difficulties, to take a welcome part in the game, they inspire everyone to embrace inclusivity.

Featured in the spot are Westmeath player Boidu Sayeh; Shairoze Akram from Mayo; All Ireland Final referee David Gough; the Cork Senior Ladies Football team; Conor Dufficy, who despite losing a leg in an accident, still plays with his local club, Moate All Whites GAA and Kevin Hanley, autism advocate and Tipperary FM contributor on all things GAA.

According to Tara Clifford, SuperValu Strategy Marketing Manager: “Inclusivity and community are at the heart of the SuperValu brand, much as it is for the GAA. That’s why we believe in bringing everyone into game – because community includes everyone”.

“It was very rewarding to work on a campaign that challenged us to deliver a message bigger than the brief itself. For us, it was never about SuperValu simply being a sponsor of the game, rather a powerful message of inclusivity from a brand that understands what the game means to everyone, and how the love of the game is the same regardless of your story” said Alan Byrne, senior copywriter, TBWA/Dublin.

The 60” TV spot is accompanied by a suite of sponsorship stings for live coverage of championship matches on RTÉ and Sky Sports, while the campaign will also run on social channels and in out of home.

Yvonne Caplice, Business Director at TBWA\Dublin “I’m really proud to have worked with SuperValu on this campaign. As a community brand they’re showing exceptional leadership at a time when diversity and inclusion is no longer an option, but a mandatory for brands to support and more importantly demonstrate in their day to day behaviour”

“Bring it on” was directed by Hadi for Butter, with Michael Duffy producing. Featured in the spot are Westmeath player Boidu Sayeh; Shairoze Akram from Mayo; All Ireland Final referee David Gough; the Cork Senior Ladies Football team; Conor Dufficy, who despite losing a leg in an accident, still plays with his local club, Moate All Whites GAA; and finally, Kevin Hanley, autism advocate and Tipperary FM contributor on all things GAA!

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Dublin

CEO: Deirdre Waldron

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Business Director: Yvonne Caplice

Senior Copywriter: Alan Byrne

Art Director: Michael Ryan

Strategy Director: Aleesha Tully

Account Manager: Kate O’Neill

Head of Broadcast: Onagh Carolan,

Producer: Adam Sherry

Client: SuperValu Ireland

Marketing Director: Ray Kelly

Strategy Marketing Manager: Tara Clifford

Sponsorship Brand Manager: Maighread Cremin

Production: Butter Films

Director: Hadi

Executive Producer: Michael Duffy

Producer: Cliodhna Long

Line Producer: Orla Bleahan

DOP: Luke Jacobs

Music Composition: Nick Rapaccioli

Post-production: NHB Madrid, Screen Scene Dublin

Sound: Mark Richards, Mutiny