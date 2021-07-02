MACE Invests €1m in New Johnny Sexton Campaign

The convenience retail chain MACE is pumping €1m into a new advertising campaign featuring its brand ambassador and rugby star Johnny Sexton.

Created by Ogilvy, the multi-platform campaign is a contemporary take on MACE’s marketing legacy of ‘Going the Extra Smile’. The advert focuses on the renowned friendliness of MACE retailers and staff and every time Sexton hears the word friendly he’s transported to the friendliest place in the world, a MACE store. The humorous ad shows him in a number of different shopping scenarios as he relies on the convenience and friendliness of MACE and avails of the breadth of products to choose from.

Directed by Dave Tynan of Sweet Media the TVC was filmed in one of the latest new look MACE stores in Drogheda town and will be broadcast across television, Video on Demand and accompanied by digital and social media campaign.

According to Daniel O’Connell, MACE Sales Director: “We’re really excited about this advertising campaign and through it we’re hoping to provide some enjoyable entertainment that will lift the moods of our customers. The MACE brand is centred on the friendliness of our retailers and their teams and always going the extra mile with a smile, something that we’ve also tried to achieve with this campaign.”