Judging for Effie Awards Ireland Underway

Round 1 judging for the Efffie Awards Ireland is now underway and, according to IAPI, a total of 96 entries are being judged which is nearly double the number of entries to ADFX in 2018.

The judging took place in Dublin with a mix of virtual and in-person jury members, overseen by Damian Devaney, Chairman of the Effie Awards Ireland Jury.

“Given the fact that really effective creativity can have a powerful and sustainable impact on a company’s performance, it’s timely that IAPI have introduced the Effie Awards process to Ireland. The process is proven, well-structured and prioritises effective creativity with an onus on submissions to clearly demonstrate the business impact of their creative work. We’ve recruited an excellent panel of judges and we’re looking forward to celebrating the very best of Irish advertising at the end of the judging process”, says Devaney.

The second round of judging will take place at the end of the month with winners announced on September 23 at the Effie Awards Ireland ceremony.

Anna Putts, Brand & Content Director, HBO Europe judging virtually from Poland this week said “Effie is the ultimate test for marketing efficiency, it is an exclusive club full of best class marketeers and campaigns. To be part of the first edition of Effie Awards Ireland makes me very proud and great to see so many amazing entries.”

Kathryn Jacob, OBE, CEO, Pearl & Dea, who also took part in this week’s judging, adds: “The Effies was an intoxicating mix of learning from my fellow judges, reading about exceptional work on behalf of clients and a fascinating insight into the dynamic Irish market. It was a complete pleasure to be part of the team. “