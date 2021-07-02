DMG Media Ireland Appoints Dearbhla Meaney as Group Head of Marketing

DMG Media Ireland has announced four new senior appointments to its existing 132 strong workforce.

Dearbhla Meaney has joined the publisher as group head of marketing. With a background in event management, marketing and business development, she is the founder of Ireland’s first and largest mental health event, the “Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit”.

Helena Barros, meanwhile, has joined the DMG Media Commercial Ad Operations team as senior ad operations and programmatic specialist. She has been in the industry for over 13 years and brings a wealth of experience, from working as a media planner for Wunderman Thompson and Havas Media in São Paulo, Brazil. Closer to home Helena managed Digitize Dublin’s programmatic trade desk for over five years.

Elsewhere, Garreth Murphy has joined DMG Media as the new associate editor at Extra.ie while Sharon McGowan has joined the group as the new political correspondent at the Irish Daily Mail.

According to Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media:“As one of the largest content producers in Ireland, we are delighted to welcome Dearbhla, Garreth, Sharon and Helena on board to work across our portfolio of brands so we continue to reach nine of out of ten Irish adults each month. At DMG Media, we are all about content, and have worked to create and acquire a portfolio of new assets from EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie, Extra.ie, and OneFabDay, which when combined with the Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mail on Sunday means that we reach over 3.6 million Irish people every month. The crew is everything here at DMG Media and we welcome them on board.”