Chloe Hanratty Joins the Board of Publicis Dublin as Agency Makes Key Hires

Chloe Hanratty, head of strategic planning, has been appointed to the board of Publicis Dublin.

Hanratty joined Publicis Dublin two years ago, having spent the previous five years working for Boys+Girls as a senior strategic planner. Prior to that, she spent three years working for Epsilon, which is now owned by Publicis.

Publicis has also made a number of other key appointments including that of Fay Quilligan, who joins the agency as strategic planning director. Prior to this she worked with Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive where she was strategy director. She has also worked for a number of other agencies including BBDO Dublin, Ogilvy & Mather and Epsilon. Brands she has worked with include Fáilte Ireland, Tesco, Mars, the HSE, Amnesty International, ESB and Electric Ireland.

Elsewhere Publicis Dublin has also appointed Denisse Achata as strategic planning director, from Wunderman Thompson Peru where she worked across a wide variety of global clients, including Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, AB InBev and Scotiabank. In addition, Sacha Noyes has joined as strategic planner, having previously been at Boys + Girls while Rónan Kenny also joins the Publicis strategic design team, as senior experience designer, having worked in the past with Droga5, McCann XBC, and Matter Unlimited.

“The demand for strategic thinking to navigate today’s challenges has never been stronger. As a creative consultancy, strategy is at the heart of our offering, so we’re delighted to be expanding our team with such talented individuals. We look forward to developing more brilliantly creative and effective work for our clients together,” says Chloe Hanratty.