Shortlist for TAMI Awards 2021 Published

Following a record number of entries, the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards-Ireland’s TV Planning Awards has been published.

The competition rewards and celebrates brilliant uses of TV and is judged by a panel of industry experts. Winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on September 30, where the winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

The shortlist is as follows:

BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP

Javelin and Casillero Del Diablo: Cheers to Normal People in Abnormal Times

UM and JustEat: Just Eat & Winter Love Island: Our Sponsorship on Paper

Mindshare and Lucozade Zero: Love at first date

Core Sponsorship and McDonald’s working with Mediaworks and Virgin Media Solutions: McDonald’s/McDelivery Sponsorship of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Virgin Media Television

BEST USE OF TV IN A CRISIS

Spark Foundry and the HSE: HSE COVID-19 2020 media response, using the Power of TV as a lead medium in a time of crisis

Starcom and Supervalu working with Core Sponsorship: Rapid and Real Support

Starcom and An Post: Keeping Ireland connected and supported

OMD and Horse Racing Ireland: Racing on your terms

RTÉ, Spark Foundry and Electric Ireland working with Pieta House: Keeping the lights on for Pieta

BEST ONGOING USE OF TV

Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: Back to Brand

Mediaworks and Irish Life Health working with Core Investment and Folk Wonderman Thompson: Embracing Change & Embracing Consistency

Starcom and SuperValu: Putting the Value back into SuperValu

BEST USE OF INNOVATION

Mindshare and Fáilte Ireland: Fuelling excitement and countering compromise: Fáilte Ireland There’s No Place Like TV

PHD and Guinness working with Virgin Media Solutions: Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker

OMD and Virgin Media: Virgin Media Goggleboxers

BEST SHORT-TERM ACTIVATION

Dogs Trust: #SoldAPup – Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs

Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: A campaign so successful, it had to be pulled

Core Sponsorship, Starcom and SuperValu working with RTÉ: Food Inspiration