Shortlist for TAMI Awards 2021 Published

Following a record number of entries, the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards-Ireland’s TV Planning Awards has been published.
The competition rewards and celebrates brilliant uses of TV and is judged by a panel of industry experts. Winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on September 30, where the winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.
The shortlist is as follows:
BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP
Javelin and Casillero Del Diablo: Cheers to Normal People in Abnormal Times
UM and JustEat: Just Eat & Winter Love Island: Our Sponsorship on Paper
Mindshare and Lucozade Zero: Love at first date
Core Sponsorship and McDonald’s working with Mediaworks and Virgin Media Solutions: McDonald’s/McDelivery Sponsorship of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Virgin Media Television
BEST USE OF TV IN A CRISIS
Spark Foundry and the HSE: HSE COVID-19 2020 media response, using the Power of TV as a lead medium in a time of crisis
Starcom and Supervalu working with Core Sponsorship: Rapid and Real Support
Starcom and An Post: Keeping Ireland connected and supported
OMD and Horse Racing Ireland: Racing on your terms
RTÉ, Spark Foundry and Electric Ireland working with Pieta House: Keeping the lights on for Pieta
BEST ONGOING USE OF TV
Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: Back to Brand
Mediaworks and Irish Life Health working with Core Investment and Folk Wonderman Thompson: Embracing Change & Embracing Consistency
Starcom and SuperValu: Putting the Value back into SuperValu
BEST USE OF INNOVATION
Mindshare and Fáilte Ireland: Fuelling excitement and countering compromise: Fáilte Ireland There’s No Place Like TV
PHD and Guinness working with Virgin Media Solutions: Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker
OMD and Virgin Media: Virgin Media Goggleboxers
BEST SHORT-TERM ACTIVATION
Dogs Trust: #SoldAPup – Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs
Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: A campaign so successful, it had to be pulled
Core Sponsorship, Starcom and SuperValu working with RTÉ: Food Inspiration