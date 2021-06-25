Marketing Industry Urged to Complete Global Diversity & Inclusion Survey

Members of the Irish marketing, advertising and media industries have until next Friday, July 2nd to complete the first ever global census on diversity and inclusion (D&I). An initiative of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), the Irish roll-out of the census is being overseen by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland, in collaboration with other industry groups like IAPI.

An online questionnaire has already gone live and the market research firm Kantar will collate the results and produce a global report in addition to country-by-country reports when the entire process is completed. The results of the census will be published in September. To complete the census, click HERE

According to the WFA, the aim of the global census is “to generate the largest and most representative sample possible” and it “will help inform an action plan for improvement.”

Countries taking part include Ireland, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the US.

A number of international brands like Diageo, GSK, Havas, Mars, Mondelez and Reckitt, are supporting the census.