Kinetic Launches Proximity Based Campaign for MyHome.ie in Waterford

OOH specialist Kinetic, in partnership with the Irish Times-owned MyHome.ie and creative agency Bloom, has rolled out a new proximity-based campaign for the online property portal in Waterford.

The location triggered campaign, which was planned on Kinetic’s bespoke Precision Mapping platform, alerts consumers to their nearest MyHome.ie property across Waterford city and county. The creative for each site is contextually tailored to show the closest property on sale and the DOOH network allows MyHome.ie to communicate with consumers in real-time. Once a property has been sold, the creative changes to reflect this and the platform will be updated with a new property.

The multi-format campaign will feature on a number of different DOOH formats including Digitower, Digihub, dPods and Super D across prime locations in Waterford.

“Kinetic is delighted to be working with MyHome.ie on this innovative DOOH campaign. We used our Precision Mapping platform, enabling us to put location data at the core of our planning. Due to the fast-paced nature of the property market, it was important that the creative was adaptable and could reflect daily and hourly updates to the MyHome.ie platform. The campaign highlights the flexible nature of DOOH and its ability to deliver tailored messaging to target audiences,” says Aoife Hudson, deputy managing director, Kinetic.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director at MyHome.ie adds: “We are excited to be working on this campaign with the teams at Kinetic and Bloom. The campaign will support our sales opportunities in the Waterford area. The real-time element of the campaign is important for MyHome.ie., as it will guarantee that correct information is broadcast to our audience, enabling us to constantly adapt our advertising to respond to market developments.”