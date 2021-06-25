Katherine Ryan Promoted to Programme Director with IAPI

IAPI has promoted Katherine Ryan to the position of programme director, a role that will see her taking the lead for key initiatives like Effie Awards Ireland, Cannes Young Lions and other important member events.

Ryan joined IAPI in 2017 as communications and events co-ordinator and was promoted to programme manager in 2019.

“Katherine Ryan has been with IAPI for nearly 4 years and in that time her extraordinary organisational talents, creativity and professionalism have become recognised by the industry at large,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“The role of Programme Director is a new one for the organisation, reflecting the growth of strategic initiatives and the growing importance of the work we do for the creative communications and media industry. I am thrilled that Katherine is moving into this position in IAPI. Her promotion is so well-deserved and I know the Board, the Team and all the members will join me in wishing her every success in her new role,” Stoney adds.

“I am delighted with this promotion and love contributing to the important work IAPI does in promoting Ireland as a centre of excellence in creative communications. Programmes like Effie Ireland; Cannes Young Lions; Ireland: where Creative is Native and Female Futures Fund are inspirational initiatives to work on and they demonstrate our commitment to the industry” says Katherine Ryan.