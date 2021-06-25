Ireland Embraces the Great Outdoors According to Core Research

While the Delta variant of Covid-19 looms large over Ireland’s plans to re-open over the coming months, levels of concern about the virus in Ireland have reached new lows according to research from Core.

The vaccine roll-out has led to 62% of adults saying they are optimistic Ireland can over-come the situation, while just 27% remain unsure.

This latest Core Research Consumer Mindset report also reveals that since retail re-opened, more people have visited shops compared to June 2020. When asked about shop preferences, clothing and shoe shops have been the most popular, with 55% saying they visited since re-opening (compared to 30% in the June 2020 re-opening).

According to the Core research, 50% say they visited a DIY shop while 43% say they have visited a garden centre. In addition, 38% have visited a home/furniture store while 28% have visited an electronic/phone shop

Visits to book shops, meanwhile, have increased from 9% of adults in May/June 2020 to 22% of adults in May/June 2021.

With 35% of people saying they have attended an outdoor gathering in May or June and 67% confident to dine outdoors by August, this research clearly shows the majority of Irish people are more confident and informed to socialise outdoors this summer in comparison to last. However, this optimism doesn’t extend to international travel as less adults in June 2021 (29%), compared to June 2020 (33%), are confident to go on foreign travel in July.

This latest Core Research Consumer Mindset report also reveals that while the message of an outdoor summer is very much resonating with people, there is still caution around large gatherings and indoor socialising/dining. People’s confidence to dine indoors has increased only marginally from 43% last year to 51% this summer, compared to dining outdoors which has increased from 51% in the summer of 2020 to 67% in 2021.

According to Conor Hughes, business director, Core: “The message that outdoor is safest is definitely cutting through as we see the public are choosing outdoor environments over indoor settings. The focus this summer will be on re-connection between people, visiting friends and family we did not meet over the past year and remembering those who we have lost. It will be a summer of outdoor, safe gatherings and brands and businesses will need to acknowledge that people will be judging whether a “return to normal” is a good thing for them or not.”