Cannes 2021: Double Boys + Girls Win at Cannes for Three Ireland

With the annual Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity drawing to a close this weekend, Boys+Girls ended the week with a Gold and Bronze Lion to its name.

The agency was awarded Gold in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category in Creative Strategy Lions and Bronze in Consumer Services/ Business to Business in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions.

The winning entries are for a long running campaign from Boys+Girls for Three Ireland featuring Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal. Three used the island to demonstrate it’s B2B capabilities by treating it as an enterprise customer, bringing connectivity and building a digital hub which enabled multiple initiatives to thrive on the island, after years of economic decline. The subsequent campaign by Boys+Girls delivered huge results for the brand, and the island, reversing years of population decline.

According to Rory Hamilton, chief creative office and co-founder of the agency: “We’re really excited to be awarded at Cannes Lions for our work with Three, our long term partners in this journey of collaboration and creativity. Cannes is globally recognised as the benchmark for commercial creativity and to see our Island campaign awarded amongst this international talent is incredible. Since we first started working with Three in 2013, we’ve come a long way but more importantly, we’ve helped deliver huge commercial and business results for the brand.”

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer for Three Ireland & UK adds: “We are incredibly excited to see our campaign awarded a Creative Strategy Gold Lion & Brand Experience Bronze at this year’s festival. This is testament to the great relationships and huge collaboration between Three, Boys+Girls and the people of Arranmore. Not only that, but this is real work that has made a proper, tangible difference to people’s lives and demonstrates the power of connectivity to make an impact.”