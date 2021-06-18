Publicis Rolls Out Latest Instalment of Vhi Campaign

Vhi Healthcare has launched the latest instalment of its endearing brand story-telling campaign that features real customer stories.

This piece tells the story of Cristín and her husband who noticed their baby son Alex was missing development milestones. After a call to the Vhi Paediatric Clinic, a clear path was laid out for Alex’s journey through treatment and diagnosis. The Vhi Paediatric Clinic offers rapid access to a paediatric consultant and is a key offering for families from Vhi Healthcare.

Created by Publicis Dublin and produced by Piranha Bar the story unfolds in the same Vhi animated world that has delivered high levels of brand recognition for many years now.

Spark Foundry delivered the media strategy which includes TV, VOD, radio and digital audio, all with bespoke copy lengths and formats designed for each channel.

According to Orla Caffrey, Vhi Healthcare: “Cristín and Alex’s story is indicative of the type of support our Vhi Paediatric Clinic gives families every day. We are delighted to have brought this story to life and the variety of audio and AV formats used means we’ve been able to show different elements of the family’s experience through all of our broadcast channels.”

Carol Lambert, Publicis Dublin adds: “Particular attention was paid in the creative process to understanding Alex’s movement. We watched videos of him as a baby and as a toddler, then applied that to how we animated his character. We also spent a lot of time on close up facial expressions to capture the special bond he has with his family. Every decision on the detail of lighting, camera angles, backgrounds and props plays a role in this story.”

Credits:

Title: Vhi Cristín & Alex Testimonial

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Creative Director: Carol Lambert

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Creative team: Carol Lambert and Paul O’Loughlin

Head of Strategic Planning: Chloe Hanratty

Head of production: Niamh Skelly

Business Director: Geraldine Jones

Senior Account Director Ruth McCormack

Account Manager: Cormac Dooley

Client Credits

Head of Marketing: Adam Bacon

Marketing Communications Manager: Orla Caffrey

Marketing Communications Specialist: Sarah Brazil

Production Company: Piranha Bar

Director: Richard Chaney & Simon Burke

Producers: Emily Brady

CG Supervisors: Sam Boyd & Simon Burke

Sound design: Mutiny

Voice over: Ian Lloyd Anderson

Music: Brian Crosby, Caravan Music