Mediahuis Bags Two INMA Awards

Mediahuis, Ireland’s largest news publisher, has picked up two awards at the annual International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards.

The publisher won in the Best Use of Data to Drive Advertising category while it came in second place in the Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales category. Both winning entries were for its proprietary Programmatic Plus offering which was launched in 2020 and offers robust targeting, unparalleled transparency and actionable post campaign analysis (PCA).

According to Brian Sheehan, head of digital innovation and strategy, Mediahuis: “Programmatic Plus is a major advancement for brands that want to demonstrate effectiveness and measurable success of their programmatic investment, to have that uniqueness and innovation recognised on a global stage at the INMA Awards is a very proud moment for the team.”

Mediahuis, which recently rebranded from INM, launched its new ‘Moving Ideas Forward’ positioning a few weeks ago and according to Karen Preston, group advertising director: “We have invested significant time and resources over the past 12 months to ensure all our advertising solutions are built on a platform of partnership and innovation that orientates around our clients’ needs, I’m delighted to see those efforts being affirmed with our double success at the INMA Global Media Awards.”