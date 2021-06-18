Irish PR Team Bags Silver in Cannes Young Lions

Orna Clarke and Lughán Deane, two public relations consultants with Murray Group, have won silver in the Cannes Young Lions Awards.

The duo picked up their award for their response to a brief on the climate crisis which saw them develop and execute a successful PR campaign for One Young World.

Clarke and Deane won the Irish heat of the competition last year and were up against stiff competition from across the world including China and the US. The UK won gold and Brazil took bronze. This is just the fourth time that Ireland have entered the PR category.

PRII chief executive Martina Byrne said the win was evidence that Ireland could hold its own in terms of creative responses to international briefs: “They didn’t just win silver”, she said, “they won silver in the toughest year for competitors, working alone and online rather than in person in Cannes”.

Charley Stoney, CEO of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners Ireland (IAPI) said: “Lughan and Orna were a stellar team from the outset and their silver is so well deserved, as they put a huge amount of time and effort into preparing for the competition. IAPI are thrilled for their success. I would also like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the other Cannes Young Lions competitors that made up Team Ireland 2020/2021 as they were all exceptional and made us so proud.”

Murray Group MD Pat Walsh added: “It’s really incredible that these two young talented consultants can win gold nationally, and silver globally. Murray are privileged to have received such global recognition and all their colleagues here at the company are incredibly proud.”