IAPI Announces Round Two Jury for Effie Awards Ireland

With the final deadline for entries to the inaugural Effe Awards Ireland closing today, June 18, IAPI has announced details of the judging panel for the second round.

Round One judging will take place in early July with Round Two set for later in the summer.

Damian Devaney, Senior Partner, TBV Global is the overall Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland having previously judged the Best of the Best of Euro Effies.

Effie Awards Ireland Round 2 Jury will be split into 3 Jury rooms, each one chaired by judges with previous Effie judging experience. These are: Nichola Mullen, Head of Fundraising, St. Vincents de Paul; Nicky Doran, Marketing and Strategy Director, Davy and Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin.

The remaining jury members for Round 2 are: Carlos Cantu, Marketing Director EMEA, Twitter; Lars Samuelsen, Chief Strategy Officer & Creative Chairman, Grey Nordics; Loic Mercier, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA Paris; Claudia Kuhn, Marketing Director, P&G; Suvi Lahde, Executive Creative Director, SEK, Finland; Darren Hawkins, Group Strategy Director, McCann Manchester; Gerard O’Neill, Managing Director, Amarach Research; Jules Macken, Marketing Director, Heineken Germany; James Dunne, Strategic Planning Director, Teneo; Denis van Leeuwen, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Aegis, Netherlands; Eliza Grancharova, Marketing Director, Coca Cola Hellenic, Bulgaria; Ossi Honkanen, Creative Director & Manager of Innovation, Hasan & Partners, Finland; Xavier Reynaud, CEO, Mindshare, Switzerland; Paddy Treacy, Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, London.

According to Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI: “The level of interest in the inaugural Effie Awards Ireland is so gratifying and equally so has been the response of international jury members all of whom jumped at the chance to help us judge these vital marketing effectiveness awards. Having so many international judges in Round Two achieves our goal of removing any potential bias from the adjudication process. We’re also delighted that in this round we have a number of global creative leaders on the jury.”

The Effie Awards Ireland jury will look at a wide range of qualities in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications depicted in the entry was key to the success of the campaign. These qualities are summarised into four categories: Strategic Challenge; Creative Strategy; Bringing the Idea to Life and Effectiveness.

Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTE Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media, and Twitter.

For more information visit https://www.effie.org/Ireland.