FBD Provides Sound Support for Irish Olympians

With the Olympic Games fast approaching, Team Ireland official sponsor FBD Insurance, in collaboration with The Public House and PHD have launched ‘Sound Support,” a customised track playlist for athletes with training sounds and vocal support from family and friends.
Earlier this year it was announced that international spectators would not be allowed to attend the Olympics in a bid to curb Japan’s Covid-19 incidence rate. FBD’s new campaign sends homegrown support to Irish sporting heroes as they embark on an Olympic journey like no other. With no vocal support for competing athletes, this will be the toughest competition of all time.
With that in mind, FBD Insurance wanted to give Team Ireland athletes a competitive advantage and a fighting chance. Introducing Sound Support – custom music tracks, individually crafted for three Irish athletes and FBD Brand Ambassadors – boxer and lightweight world champion Kellie Harrington; hockey player and World Cup silver medallist Chloe Watkins; and rising badminton star Nhat Nyugen.
Sound Support takes the form of high intensity music tracks, with beats and tempos made out of the recorded sounds of each athlete’s workouts, then messages of support from athlete’s loved ones layered on as vocal samples.
To ensure the tracks would resonate, Team Ireland sports psychologist and former Olympic hurdler Jessie Barr came on board to review the impact of music on athletic performance and Irish music producer Richard Egan was then enlisted to implement optimum heart rate BPM outputs for each track.
According to Brian Healy, marketing manager, FBD: “Support is what we do at FBD Insurance, and as official sponsors of Team Ireland we wanted to recreate the great homegrown support that we know our athletes are going to miss in Tokyo. FBD’s Sound Support won’t just bring messages of support from Ireland to Japan – we hope it will enable our Irish Olympians to dig a little deeper, find some extra motivation and set a new personal best”
Colin Hart, Creative Director, The Public House, said: “Irish support at major sporting events is always something to be proud of. We want to make sure this year’s Olympic Games are no different. Even if no Irish fans are singing from the stands, their support will be felt by the competing athletes and that’s what really matters.”
The campaign focuses on Social and TV as the key channels, telling the story of how FBD created these unique tracks for Ireland’s olympians. The custom made tracks are available on Spotify HERE
PHD led the media planning for the campaign, creating a multimedia approach for Sound Support focusing on TV, VOD, online and OOH. F
CREDITS:
FBD Insurance
Head of Brand: Aileen Donoghue
Chief Commercial Officer: John Cahalan
Marketing Manager : Brian Healy
Marketing Manager: Nicola Ging
The Public House
Founder/Creative Director: Colin Hart
Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell
Copywriter: Mikey Curran
Art Director: Sam Caren
Senior Account Manager: Kate Fulham
Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh
Strategist: Kathleen Moore
Interdisciplinary Designer: Cian Booth
Agency Producer: Aoife Fitzgerald
Head of Production: Steve Battle
Production Partners
Production Company: Event Junkies
Director: POB
Producer: Steven Courtney and Louise Byrne
Editor: Laura Briggs and John Cutler
Composer: Richard Egan
Photography: Chris Lindhorst
Post: Floss Creatives
CGI: Simon Allan
Retouching: Alexis Goodwin
Sound: Colm O’Rourke, Raygun
Media: PHD
Managing Director: Gemma Teeling
Group Client Director: Mary Murray
Senior Account Manager : Shane McCaul
Account Manager: Abagail Cooke
Account Executive: Ciara Bardon