Clare Kavanagh Joins the Board of Behaviour & Attitudes

As part of its growth strategy, Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) has appointed Clare Kavanagh to the board of the company.

Kavanagh has held a number of senior roles in the market research industry with stints at Lansdowne Market Research, Kantar (former Millward Brown) and most recently as managing director at W5 the specialist CX research and consultancy firm. She will nowl spearhead the growing customer experience (CX) division within B&A, in addition to applying her expertise to other client sectors, says Luke Reaper, managing director of B&A.

“ We are delighted with Clare’s arrival. She brings a wealth of client and agency experience across Ireland and internationally, together with vast sectoral expertise. These are exciting times in B&A, with significant investment in technology and talent. Clare’s appointment comes on the back of internal promotions of Cathy Glennon, Anita Mullan, and David McCarthy to account director roles. We also have new joiners in Research and Data roles, all part of our expansion,” he says.