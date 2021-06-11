SX21 Sustainability Summit Set for September

With sustainability now firmly on the agenda of most companies, a new three-day summit called SX21 The SustainabilitySummit.earth will take place between September 21st and 23rd.

Organised by the Ranelagh-based marketing and experience agency Neon, the event will revolve around a mix of keynote speakers, fireside chats, panel discussions as well as spoken word performances.

According to the organisers, “SX21 aims to connect the greatest minds, industry champions, start-ups, investors, public sector officials, NGOs and the academic sector to collaborate, share, learn and create for the long-term benefit of society, purpose, and planet. Whether you’re a student or a CEO, each of us has the power to be an agent of change. It’s time to re-imagine the future.”

“We are so excited to make this first announcement to highlight some of our incredible speakers at SX21. The 3-day online broadcast is all about innovation, inspiration, fun and education featuring some of the world’s top brands, global thought leaders, non-profits, experts, young activists and practitioners,” says Gavin Downes of Neon and SX21.

“We also understand the power the media, advertising and communications industry holds and we want to harness that reach to really encourage mass change and a fundamental shift in how we design, work and live for the future of society and our planet. We really believe that if you want to change the world, you need to throw a better party and that’s what SX21 is all about,” he adds.

Some of the speakers already announced include Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet; Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle and Loop; Thomas Kolster, International Sustainability Speaker and Author; Mikaela Loach, Climate Justice Activist; Sebastian Africano, Executive Director at Trees, Water and People; Lisa Hastings, Global Creative Director and Strategist, GSK Australia; Jamie Beck Alexander, Director, Project Drawdown and Mathias Wikstrom, CEO of Doconomy. Other speakers from the marketing world are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

According to Emma O’Farrell from SX21:“We value diversity and inclusivity, and we want this event to be accessible to all. We’re also bringing together a lot of strong, inspiring female speakers to ensure there is a well balanced gender mix at the event. In addition, we want to bring youth and vibrancy to this event to bridge the gap between generations. One unique selling point is that we’re bringing the showmanship to the sustainability sector, while also causing some positive disruption to the current sustainable events sector. SX21 will encourage and inspire positive change across the consumer, corporate and political landscape.”

For more information on SX21 click HERE