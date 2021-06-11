‘Saylists’ Continues to Bring in Awards for Rothco at The One Show

Following on from its haul of awards at the D&ADs and The Caples Awards, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive has picked up one Silver and five Bronze pencils at The One Show for its Saylists initiative, a collaboration with Warner Music and Apple Music that uses a custom algorithm aimed at augmenting speech therapy for young people with speech difficulties.

In addition, the agency picked up a Bronze pencil for its Sleeping Flags campaign which highlighted the plight of former members of the Irish defence forces and raise the profile of The Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel.

News of the agency’s success in The One Show, which was live-streamed again this year, came a day after it was shortlisted for a Titanium award in Cannes which kicks off on June 21st.

Other Irish agencies Boys+Girls and Publicis Dublin received merits in The One Show. Boys+Girls picked up three merits for its “Hey Daddy” campaign for Swim Ireland while Publicis picked up a merit for its “Speed Obsessed” campaign for Virgin Media.