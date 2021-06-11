Home Awards ‘Saylists’ Continues to Bring in Awards for Rothco at The One Show

‘Saylists’ Continues to Bring in Awards for Rothco at The One Show

Following on from its haul of awards at the D&ADs and The Caples Awards, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive has picked up one Silver and five Bronze pencils at The One Show for its Saylists initiative, a collaboration with Warner Music and Apple Music that uses a custom algorithm aimed at augmenting speech therapy for young people with speech difficulties.

In addition, the agency picked up a Bronze pencil for its Sleeping Flags campaign which highlighted the plight of former members of the Irish defence forces and raise the profile of The Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel.

News of the agency’s success in The One Show, which was live-streamed again this year, came a day after it was shortlisted for a Titanium award in Cannes which kicks off on June 21st.

Other Irish agencies Boys+Girls and Publicis Dublin received merits in The One Show. Boys+Girls picked up three merits for its “Hey Daddy” campaign for Swim Ireland while Publicis picked up a merit for its “Speed Obsessed” campaign for Virgin Media.

 

