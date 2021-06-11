Irish Agencies Collaborate for DPD’s First TV Ad

Two Irish agencies, The Marketing Department and Watson Creative, have collaborated on the creation of DPD’s first TV campaign which is which is aimed at highlighting the parcel delivery firm’s clean and green delivery solutions.

The new TVC is currently running across Sky TV, ITV and Channel 4.

According to Tim Jones, DPD UK marketing director: ‘We felt it was important to show just how seriously DPD is taking its commitment to all-electric delivery and TV was chosen to tell our story, given the reach and the visual impact we could achieve. This is DPD’s first TV advertising campaign and showcases the Maxus edeliver which will enable us to double the size of our all-electric fleet this year. We’ve had fantastic feedback to the advert from our people, our customers and the general public who all appreciate what we are doing to deliver emission-free in cities throughout the UK. The Marketing Department Watson Creative team have done a fantastic job for us, creating an advert that is highly memorable and shows exactly what DPD’s urban delivery looks like”.

“There’s something fantastically positive about DPD as a business. They don’t just pay lip service to sustainability. They are utterly passionate about it. Shooting this ad in 6 cities over 4 days meant hoping for the gods to smile on us. They did. We had sunshine every single day. As the saying goes ‘good things come to good people,” says John Watson, Watson Creative

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with the team at DPD UK to bring this campaign to life. Added to that, it’s great to see the green livery that we designed for DPDgroup applied to so many new electric and low emission vehicles in the UK and Europe,” adds Carmel Connolly, The Marketing Department.

Credits:

Agency: The Marketing Dept / Watson Creative

Client: Tim Jones/Mandy Hamilton DPD UK

Creative Direction: John Watson

Project Management: Carmel Connolly

DOP: Peter Madden

Asst. DOP: Paudie Baggott, Escape Pod Media

Production: Watson Creative/Peter Madden

Post Production: Peter Madden/ Sean Herbert Maxtron Media

Voice Over Artist – Caroline Faber

Special Thanks to Just Voices Agency