IAPI Reveals Recipients of 2021 Female Futures Fund

The 25 recipients of IAPI’s 2021 Female Futures Fund have been announced. Supported by Diageo, the annual bursary will give these 25 females the opportunity to develop their leadership skills through a mixture of executive coaching, high performance team development, training & design, and facilitation.

The roll out of the coaching and leadership programme will be overseen by Danica Murphy, founder and director of PRISM.

“The objective of this leadership coaching bursary remains the same. It is designed to ensure that we retain our best female talent by helping women realise their full potential whilst also achieving a life balance that may include family and/or other lifestyle priorities,” says Stha Banks, head of social media, Core and Diversity & Inclusion lead on the IAPI board.

“The quality of the applications and the high potential demonstrated by the entrants was truly impressive,” says Carol Montgomery, head of Guinness in Society & Brand Experience, Diageo.

“We’d like to thank all of those who invested time in applying and a special congratulations to the winners. We very much look forward to meeting you in person at the leadership training events in the Autumn, she adds.

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI said “Huge congratulations to our recipients who clearly demonstrated their potential leadership qualities. I would also like to congratulate those that weren’t selected, as the standard of applications was so high, it made the task of selecting the final 25 Female Futures Fund recipients even more difficult,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

The full list of the recipients of this years’ bursary are :