Exterion Media Unveils New Digital Bridge Network

Exterion Media has officially launched its new OOH offering Digital Influencers, a series of digital screens located on bridges on Pearse Street, Amiens Street, Drumcondra, and North Strand.

Launched in partnership with CIÉ, the new LED digital screens are a first in the Irish market and measure 18 metres X 2 metres, making them also the largest digital screens in the country. Each screen also has a pixel pitch of 6mm, delivering high quality broadcasting with no washout on advertising messages, irrespective of light or weather conditions.

The launch of the four high impact screens significantly increases the Exterion Media audience footprint in the Irish digital OOH market. The company already manages and operates the dPod and Transvision network across the Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) Network as well as the dX and dPod network in Ireland’s largest malls and retail spaces.

According to Mel Kellegher manager Commuter Advertising Network, CIÉ: “This is a significant milestone in the development of the CIÉ Advertising Estate. The continuing investment in the digitisation of our advertising formats is key to the growth of our advertising estate for the future. This development also delivered significant rationalisation of existing advertising signage as a planning gain for the city.”

Colin Leahy, managing director Exterion Media addd: “We are delighted to be launching this unique and ambitious project which will deliver considerable impact and audience coverage across these four landmark locations. The feedback from our clients has been excellent and underpins our own confidence in these brand-new formats.