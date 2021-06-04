MII Partners with Berkley Global for New Global Marketing Programme

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) has launched a new Global Marketing Leadership Programme in collaboration with Berkeley Global, University of California.

The only marketing leadership programme of its kind in Ireland, it is designed to equip marketers with the tools to step up to leadership roles in their organisations. The programme’s content and curriculum are the result of an in-depth study of the latest research and the practices of leading industry experts in digital transformation management and marketing. The academic design teams of both institutions have also collaborated with thought leaders and experts from Berkeley Global, Silicon Valley and San Francisco, to create a new way of providing senior marketing professionals with key insights into the essential technological trends and unique leadership practices.

The programme features an in-depth, immersive learning experience that combines live online learning with experiential activities, culminating with an in-person visit to Silicon Valley, the world’s center of innovation. Participants develop a leading edge understanding of critical technology and innovation trends, as well as the knowledge necessary to lead digital transformation in their organisations.

According to David Field, CEO of the MII: “We are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with Berkeley Global. The skillsets for marketeers are fundamentally changing, but it is also critical that wider management teams develop a greater awareness of insights, brand dynamics, marketing and consumer trends. The new programme shows our commitment to providing quality, innovation, business-informed, applied education and lifelong learning that is respected by employers and highly sought after by marketers at all stages of their careers. Under our new strategy we will provide the best learning opportunities for the current and next generation of marketing leaders and be a part of the career journeys of all marketing professionals, from new graduates, to CMOs and CEOs.”

“Our partnership with MII offers us the unique opportunity to work with outstanding marketing experts in Ireland. We share the ambition to empower CMOs to lead digital transformation in their organisations, and we decided to design a trailblazing programme that combines consumer-centric marketing with data-driven business and agile leadership,” says Frederick T. Wehrle, associate dean for academic affairs at Berkeley Global, University of California.

“Together, we will connect CMOs with Silicon Valley experts and thought leaders to share the current best practices and discover their unpublished methods and tools used in marketing and corporate strategy. There is no other programme anywhere in the world, in which CMOs can dig into the challenges they personally face and develop leading-edge solutions for their organisations,” he adds.

In addition to the Global Marketing Leadership Programme, the MII has also announced a new brand identity and corporate strategy which is “aimed at driving economic growth, helping business leaders achieve superior business performance and positioning Ireland as a global hub for marketing expertise.”

According to David Field, the strategy is the culmination of over 12 months of industry engagement and collaboration with key business stakeholders across Ireland and sets out a clear roadmap for strengthening the contribution of marketing as a key value creator and giving marketers and other business leaders, the skills required to drive business performance in an era and sector undergoing profound and rapid change.