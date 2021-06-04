IProspect and Havas Media Triumph at European Search Awards

iProspect Ireland was the big winner at the annual European Search Awards which were held online last week. Another Irish agency, Havas Media Ireland also picked up an award on the night.

The Dentsu-owned agency picked up four awards. These included Best Use of Data (PPC) for work with Bank of Ireland as well as Best Use of Search – Finance, also for Bank of Ireland. The other two awards came in the categories Best Local Campaign (PPC) for a campaign for BoConcept and Best Use of Search B”B (PPC) for its work with the financial management and human capital management software vendor, Workday.

Havas Media Ireland, meanwhile, picked up the award for the Best Use of Search Automotive (Small) for its work with Hyundai and the “Driving on to Better” campaign.

Speaking about the four awards David O’Riordan, head of PPC, iProspect Ireland says: “We are delighted with the win and it is further recognition of the world-class global work we do from our Dublin office. Even more impressive was that the team drove these incredible results during one of the toughest trading periods in recent years for most of our clients.”