AudioOne Adds Music Streaming Service Soundcloud to its Portfolio

AudioOne, the Dublin-based digital audio marketplace headed up by Lee Thompson, and AdsWizz, a leading global technology provider for digital audio advertising solutions, have agreed to expand their partnership to sell audio advertising in Ireland for Soundcloud, the music streaming platform.

This partnership means advertisers now have the option of targeting SoundCloud’s inventory through the AdsWizz Marketplace, via AudioOne. The AdsWizz Marketplace reaches over 100m unique devices every month around the world.

Additionally, audio buyers can reach listeners in more personal ways through rich audience segment targeting, such as geo, device type, genre, language, weather, points of interest, demographic, behavioural segments and more. AudioOne, will now work alongside Adswizz to enable advertisers to reach audio audiences and serve relevant, engaging ads amongst premium content.

According to Lee Thompson, director at AudioOne: “SoundCloud’s resonance with Irish GenZ and Millennials is unequalled in the streaming market. With 65% of listeners under 34, it’s clear that music discovery is a defining characteristic of youth culture. Music streaming remains the engine driving digital audio consumption in Ireland and we are delighted to be working with the preeminent music streaming discovery platform”

Pierre Naggar, SVP of Global Demand at Adswizz adds: “Over the past year, audio has experienced rapid growth and advertisers are looking for ways to reach the highly engaged, growing audience the industry attracts with precise targeting and measurable results. This partnership will allow advertisers to gain access to an integrated audio solution where they can reach listeners within SoundCloud’s premium environment in a way that is accessible with advanced attribution methods.”